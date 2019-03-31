﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  D S Hooda, Man Behind Surgical Strikes, Submits Security Report To Rahul Gandhi

D S Hooda, Man Behind Surgical Strikes, Submits Security Report To Rahul Gandhi

The retired Army officer headed the panel set up by the party and prepared the paper in consultation with a select group of experts.

Outlook Web Bureau 31 March 2019
D S Hooda, Man Behind Surgical Strikes, Submits Security Report To Rahul Gandhi
Lt. General (Retd.) D S Hooda with Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Twitter
D S Hooda, Man Behind Surgical Strikes, Submits Security Report To Rahul Gandhi
outlookindia.com
2019-03-31T17:20:12+0530

Over a month after Lt Gen (Retd) D S Hooda, the main architect of the 2016 surgical strikes on terror launch pads on PoK, joined the Congress, Sunday submitted a report on national security to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

The former northern Army commander was made the head of a 'task force on national security', set up by Gandhi in February to prepare the vision paper for the country.

"Lt General (Retd) D S Hooda & his team have put together a comprehensive report on India's National Security, that he presented to me today. This exhaustive report will at first be discussed & debated within the Congress party," Gandhi tweeted.

The Congress chief thanked Hooda and his team for their effort.

The retired Army officer headed the panel set up by the party and prepared the paper in consultation with a select group of experts.

After meeting Gandhi, Hooda said, "The Congress president had constituted a task force on national security headed by me. I prepared a national security strategy document and today submitted it to him."

On September 29, 2016, the Army had carried out the strikes on seven terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) in retaliation of an attack on its base in Uri earlier that month.

Last December, responding to a question during a panel discussion at the Military Literature Festival in Chandigarh, Hooda had said that in hindsight, it would have been better had "we done it (surgical strikes) secretly".

He had also said the initial euphoria about the success of the surgical strikes was natural but the constant maintenance of the hype around the military operation was unwarranted.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Lt Gen (retd) D.S. Hooda Rahul Gandhi Delhi Congress National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : IPL 2019, Live Cricket Score: CSK Vs RR – Chasing 176, Rajasthan Lose Four Wickets At Halfway Mark
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters