November 24, 2020
Corona
Cyclone Nivar: PM Modi Promises Support To Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

The coastal areas in Tamil Nadu have been bracing for a heavy downpour and strong winds because of the depression over the Bay of Bengal that is likely to intensify into Cyclone Nivar

Outlook Web Bureau 24 November 2020
2020-11-24T11:34:35+05:30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured Tamil Nadu, Puducherry all possible support from centre as Cyclone Nivar approaches.

PM Modi said he had spoken to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswamy and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasami. "Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas," he tweeted.

The coastal areas in Tamil Nadu have been bracing for a heavy downpour and strong winds because of the depression over the Bay of Bengal that is likely to intensify into Cyclone Nivar and cross the coast at around 6 am on Wednesday, 25 November.

More details awaited...

