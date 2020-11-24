Cyclone Nivar: PM Modi Promises Support To Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured Tamil Nadu, Puducherry all possible support from centre as Cyclone Nivar approaches.
PM Modi said he had spoken to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswamy and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasami. "Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas," he tweeted.
Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM Shri @EPSTamilNadu and Puducherry CM Shri @VNarayanasami regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2020
The coastal areas in Tamil Nadu have been bracing for a heavy downpour and strong winds because of the depression over the Bay of Bengal that is likely to intensify into Cyclone Nivar and cross the coast at around 6 am on Wednesday, 25 November.
More details awaited...
