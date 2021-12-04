Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 04, 2021
Cyclone Jawad Weakens; Relief To Andhra Pradesh, Odisha And West Bengal

Cyclone Jawad according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) is likely to weaken further into a depression by the time it reaches Puri in Odisha in the next 24 hours.

Cyclone Jawad has weaken into a depression.(File photo-Representational image)

2021-12-04T20:06:57+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 04 Dec 2021, Updated: 04 Dec 2021 8:06 pm

Cyclone Jawad has weakened into a depression on Saturday bringing relief to the coastal states including Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal on Saturday.

The cyclone Jawad is likely to weaken further into a depression by the time it reaches Puri in Odisha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD)said.

Cyclone Jawad weakened into a deep depression and lay centered over west-central Bay of Bengal, about 180 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and 330 km south-southwest of Puri in Odisha, the Met office said in a statement.

"It is likely to move north-northeastwards and weaken further into a depression by tomorrow morning. It is likely to reach near Puri around tomorrow noon. Subsequently, it is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards along the coast of Odisha towards the coast of West Bengal and weaken into a well marked low pressure area during the subsequent 24 hours," it said.

Saudi Arabia has given the cyclone its name 'Jawad' -- the liberal or merciful.

A low-pressure area had developed over the Andaman Sea on November 30.

It intensified into a depression on December 2 and further into a deep depression on Friday morning. It turned into a cyclone on Friday noon, the IMD said.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal and north Odisha on Sunday, and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura on Sunday and Monday.

Sea conditions will remain unsafe for shipping and fishermen in the central and north Bay of Bengal till Sunday. (With PTI inputs)

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi Cyclone Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Andhra Pradesh West Bengal Odisha Bay of Bengal Saudi Arabia National
