CRPF's 'Madadgaar' Helpline In Kashmir Notifies New Number For People In Distress

A Srinagar-based CRPF helpline on Sunday notified a new helpline number for people, especially Kashmiris, who require help for their families or are in distress after abrogation of provisions of the Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The 'madadgaar' helpline posted a message on Twitter, saying people can call on its mobile number 9469793260 "for any assistance or updates".

Its standard official number 14111, officials said, is not working due to the communication clampdown in the Kashmir Valley.

The public message on Twitter also stated that help can be sought over its official handle @CRPFmadadgaar.

#Kashmiri students and general public, presently out of #kashmir can contact @CRPFmadadgaar on 24x7 toll free number 14411 or SMS us at 7082814411 for speedy assistance in case they face any difficulties/harrasment. @crpfindia @HMOIndia @JKZONECRPF @jammusector @crpf_srinagar pic.twitter.com/L2Snvk6uC4 — CRPF Madadgaar (@CRPFmadadgaar) February 16, 2019

A number of people are calling the helpline to obtain information about the prevailing situation in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The helpline is assisting them with all available information and as the old number 14111 is facing problems, the new mobile number has been notified, a senior official said.

The helpline will also share with the callers the active contact numbers of local police stations so that people can further get in touch with them to obtain or send information about their near and dear ones, the official said.

The Central Reserve Police Force has a permanent deployment of about 65 battalions for security and counter-terrorist duties in Jammu and Kashmir, while it has sent in about 120 fresh companies to the region in order to strengthen the internal security grid post the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370.

While a CRPF battalion has a operational strength of about 1,000 personnel, there are about 100 such troops in a company.

It had launched the 24×7 helpline Madadgaar (14411) in June 2017 to help any Kashmir Valley resident who is in distress.

(PTI)