November 20, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Cow Slaughter Ban Will Soon Be A Reality In Karnataka: BJP Leader C T Ravi

Cow Slaughter Ban Will Soon Be A Reality In Karnataka: BJP Leader C T Ravi

C T Ravi has claimed that the Karnataka government will introduce a bill to ban cow slaughter during the upcoming assembly session.

PTI 20 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Cow Slaughter Ban Will Soon Be A Reality In Karnataka: BJP Leader C T Ravi
BJP Leader C T Ravi
Twitter
Cow Slaughter Ban Will Soon Be A Reality In Karnataka: BJP Leader C T Ravi
outlookindia.com
2020-11-20T14:04:52+05:30

Cow slaughter ban will soon be a reality in Karnataka, BJP national general secretary C T Ravi said on Friday.

The former Karnataka minister, who is in-charge of party affairs in Maharashtra, Goa and in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, said a law banning cow slaughter would be passed in the upcoming Assembly session in Karnataka. "Cow Slaughter Ban will be a reality in Karnataka in the near future. I have asked Animal Husbandry Minister Sri @PrabhuChavanBJP to get "The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter & Preservation of Cattle Bill" passed in the Cabinet and present the same in the upcoming Assembly Session," the Chikkamagaluru MLA tweeted.

Earlier, Ravi had also said that Karnataka would join UP in enacting a law banning religious conversions for the sake of marriage. "We will not remain silent when Jihadis strip the dignity of our sisters," he had said, adding, anyone involved in any act of conversion shall face severe and swift punishment.

The Allahabad High Court in its order on October 31 said that religious conversion for the sake of marriage was not valid. The court made the remark while dismissing a plea filed by a newly married couple in Uttar Pradesh that had approached it to direct police and the woman's father not to disturb their marital life. In the petition, the couple had stated that they got married in July this year, but the woman’s family members were interfering in the couple’s marital life.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Mumbai Schools To Remain Closed Till December 31 Due To Rise In Covid-19 Cases

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Karnataka Cow Slaughter Love Jihad National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos