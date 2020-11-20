Cow Slaughter Ban Will Soon Be A Reality In Karnataka: BJP Leader C T Ravi

Cow slaughter ban will soon be a reality in Karnataka, BJP national general secretary C T Ravi said on Friday.

The former Karnataka minister, who is in-charge of party affairs in Maharashtra, Goa and in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, said a law banning cow slaughter would be passed in the upcoming Assembly session in Karnataka. "Cow Slaughter Ban will be a reality in Karnataka in the near future. I have asked Animal Husbandry Minister Sri @PrabhuChavanBJP to get "The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter & Preservation of Cattle Bill" passed in the Cabinet and present the same in the upcoming Assembly Session," the Chikkamagaluru MLA tweeted.

Earlier, Ravi had also said that Karnataka would join UP in enacting a law banning religious conversions for the sake of marriage. "We will not remain silent when Jihadis strip the dignity of our sisters," he had said, adding, anyone involved in any act of conversion shall face severe and swift punishment.

The Allahabad High Court in its order on October 31 said that religious conversion for the sake of marriage was not valid. The court made the remark while dismissing a plea filed by a newly married couple in Uttar Pradesh that had approached it to direct police and the woman's father not to disturb their marital life. In the petition, the couple had stated that they got married in July this year, but the woman’s family members were interfering in the couple’s marital life.

