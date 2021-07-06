Covid: With 34,703 Cases, India Records Lowest Daily Rise In 111 Days

India saw its lowest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in over 110 days after the country reported 34,703 new infections in the last 24 hours.

According to the data available on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday (July 6, 2021) morning, India's active caseload has now dropped to 4,64,357, which is the lowest in 101 days. The weekly positivity rate is currently at 2.40%, while the daily positivity rate stands at 2.11%.

The death toll climbed to 4,03,281 with 553 daily fatalities, the lowest in around 91 days.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.17 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A net decline of 17,714 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 16,47,424 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 42,14,24,881, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.11 per cent .

It has been less than three per cent for 15 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.40 per cent, according to the ministry.

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 54th consecutive day.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,97,52,294, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.32 per cent, the data stated. Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 35.75 crore under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

With PTI inputs

