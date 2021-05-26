Covid Vaccine Demand To Supply Ratio Is 6.5:1, Says NHA: Reports

Amid many states and Union Territories reporting a shortage of Covid-19 vaccines, National Health Authority (NHA) chief executive Ram Sewak Sharma has reportedly said that the vaccine demand and supply mismatch continues to remain high.

According to a report published by Times of India, Sharma said that at the moment, the Covid-19 vaccine demand to supply ratio stands at 6.5:1 in the country, while it was at 11:1 a week ago.

However, Sharma expressed confidence of the demand and supply gap reducing and said “the noise around CoWin” and people’s complaints of not being able to find a vaccination slot will reduce soon.

The development comes in the backdrop of the Centre stating that than 1.77 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and Union Territories, and they will receive one lakh more jabs within the next three days.

The Centre has so far provided, both under the free of cost category and through the direct state procurement category, more than 22 crore vaccine doses (22,00,59,880) to states and UTs, the Centre said.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine