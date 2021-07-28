Covid Tally: India Logs 43,654 New Cases, 640 Deaths In 24 Hours

July 28, 2021
After logging in less than 30k cases for the first time in three months, India recorded a spike in daily cases once again on Wednesday, taking total cases in India to 3,14,84,605.

Outlook Web Desk 28 July 2021, Last Updated at 10:17 am
PTI/File Photo
After logging in less than 30k cases for the first time in three months, India recorded a spike in daily cases once again on Wednesday after the country logged 43,654 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 640 more deaths were also logged, taking the total death toll to 4,22,022.

The total tally of Covid-19 cases in India currently stands at 3,14,84,605, as per latest Union health ministry data.

The number of active cases stood at 3,99,436, an increase of 1,336 in a span of 24 hours, and comprises 1.27 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.39 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

As many as 17,36,857 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Monday, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 46,09,00,978.

The daily positivity rate increased to 2.51 per cent from 1.73 per cent on Tuesday. The weekly positivity rate stood at 2.36 per cent, the data showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,06,63,147, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, it stated.

The total number of Covid vaccine doses administered so far as part of the nationwide vaccination drive has reached 44.61 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The caseload crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23.

(With inputs from PTI)

