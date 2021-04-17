Covid-19 Surge: PM Narendra Modi To Hold Review Meeting Today

With Covid-19 cases skyrocketing in India amid the second wave of the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will hold a review meeting with top government officials to take stock of the coronavirus situation.

Th meeting will be held at 8 pm today, officials said. In the meeting he is also expected to review the ongoing vaccination drive.

The development comes amid India recording its highest single-day Covid-19 spike on Saturday as the country reported 2,34,692 cases and 1,341 fatalities in the last 24 hours, pushing its Covid-19 tally to 1,45,26,609.

Amid this rise in cases, many states have also reported shortage of Oxygen cylinders and remdesivir supplies.

The prime minister has been holding meetings with chief ministers and officials on a regular basis to discuss the situation and take measures to curb the pandemic.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the country surpassed the 16-lakh mark on Saturday.

Registering a steady increase for the 38th day in a row, the tally of active Covid-19 cases has climbed to 16,79,740 in the country, accounting for 11.56 per cent of its total caseload, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has dropped to 87.23 per cent.

(With PTI inputs)

