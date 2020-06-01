Coronavirus May Be 'Invisible', But Our Health Workers Are 'Invincible': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that coronavirus may be an "invisible enemy" but our corona warriors are "invincible" and will come out on top in this battle against the virus.

"The virus may be an invisible enemy. But our warriors, medical workers are invincible. In the battle of Invisible vs Invincible, our medical workers are sure to win," Modi said.

"Had it not been for global pandemic, I would've loved to be with you all in Bengaluru to mark this day. At such a time, world is looking up to our doctors, nurses, medical staff & scientific community with hope and gratitude. The world seeks both ‘care’ and ‘cure’ from you," PM Modi said, minutes before chairing a meeting of the Union Cabinet.

Talking about the success of Ayushmann Bharat scheme, Modi said, "Ayushman Bharat- the world’s largest healthcare scheme belongs to India. In less than 2 years, 1 crore people have benefitted from this scheme.Women and those staying in villages are among the major beneficiaries of this scheme."