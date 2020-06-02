Coronavirus Cases In India Rise To 1.98 Lakh As 8,171 New Infections Reported In 24 Hours

India continues to witness a steep rise in the Coronavirus cases on a daily basis even as the Central government has eased the restriction in the fifth phase of the lockdown.
India reported 8,171 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the country now to 1,98,706, Health Ministry said on Tuesday
As many as 204 people died in the last 24 hours due to the virus, taking the death toll to 5,598.
The total number of Covid-19 cases include 97,581 active cases, 95,526 cured, discharged or migrated, said the ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Meanwhile, total number of global Coronavirus has increased to over 6.2 million, while the death toll has topped 375,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Tuesday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 6,265,496, while the death toll increased to 375,526, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
'Pornoextortion': Former Argentina Forward Ezequiel Lavezzi Makes Sex Video Blackmail Complaint
Just Wanted To See His Dying Son: Story Behind Photograph Of Crying Man That Shook India
Detained Briefly By Delhi Police After Meeting Rahul Gandhi, Migrants Get Cong Help
The Lockdown Failed On All Fronts. There's No Other Way Of Saying It
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Two Pakistan High Commission Officials Detained In Delhi Over Spying Charges
Wajid Khan Of Music Composer Duo Sajid-Wajid Dies Due To Coronavirus
Protesters In US Start Fires Near White House Amid Calls To End Police Violence