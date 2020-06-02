June 02, 2020
Poshan
Coronavirus Cases In India Rise To 1.98 Lakh As 8,171 New Infections Reported In 24 Hours

As many as 204 people died in the last 24 hours due to the Coronavirus, taking the death toll to 5,598 across the country.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 June 2020
Medics wearing protective suits work inside a mobile Coronavirus testing facility bus in New Delhi.
PTI Photo
India continues to witness a steep rise in the Coronavirus cases on a daily basis even as the Central government has eased the restriction in the fifth phase of the lockdown.

India reported 8,171 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the country now to 1,98,706, Health Ministry said on Tuesday

As many as 204 people died in the last 24 hours due to the virus, taking the death toll to 5,598.

The total number of Covid-19 cases include 97,581 active cases, 95,526 cured, discharged or migrated, said the ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, total number of global Coronavirus has increased to over 6.2 million, while the death toll has topped 375,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Tuesday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 6,265,496, while the death toll increased to 375,526, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

Outlook Videos