Congress' Sanjay Jha Claims Indelible Ink Being Easily Removed Using Nail Polish Remover

Congress leader Sanjay Jha on Monday raised concerns over indelible ink that is used by Election Commission officials to mark those who have cast their votes

29 April 2019
Congress leader Sanjay Jha on Monday raised concerns over the indelible ink used to mark voters
Twitter/@JhaSanjay
Adding to the claims that the indelible ink, that is used by the officials of the Election Commission to mark those who have cast their vote, can be removed within hours of voting, Congress leader Sanjay Jha on Monday raised concerns over the issue which has the potential of voter fraud.

On Monday morning the Congress spokesperson posted a picture of himself, showing his indelible ink marked finger as proof of voting.

However, less than an hour later he posted another picture and this time the indelible ink mark was removed, with the help of nail polish remover, according to Sanjay Jha.

Later Jha posted a video, tagging the Election Commission, and explained that "it didn't take much effort" to remove the ink mark from the finger and said the Election Commission has "something to explain" to the people of India 

The ink, that should ideally last for a week on the voter's finger is manufactured by a Mysore based company.

Like Sanjay Jha, many other people raised similar concerns on Monday after voting.

The issue has been creating controversy since the very first phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

