CWC Meet To Decide Schedule For Electing New President Underway, Sonia Lambasts Government Over Farmers' Stir

While addressing a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting party chief Sonia Gandhi in her opening remarks talked about the ongoing farm stir and the coronavirus pandemic.

She said that the government has shown shocking insensitivity and arrogance on farmers issue through a charade of consultations.

"It is abundantly clear that the three laws were prepared in haste and Parliament was consciously denied an opportunity for examining in any meaningful details their implications and impacts," Sonia Gandhi said.

In her opening remarks, without naming anyone, Sonia Gandhi also hinted at the leaked WhatsApp transcripts of TV anchor Arnab Goswami and expressed her concern over on how "national security has been so thoroughly compromised."

"Very recently there have been very disturbing reports on how national security has been so thoroughly compromised. I think just a few days back, AK Antony-ji had said that leaking of official secrets of military operations is treason. Yet the silence from the Government’s side on what has been revealed has been deafening. Those who give certificates of patriotism and nationalism to others now stand totally exposed," she said.

The CWC meeting is taking place to finalise the schedule for the election of a new party president.

"The schedule and modalities for organizational elections too has to get the CWC’s approval. In this context, I will ask General Secretary Organization KC Venugopal to read out the Organizational Election Schedule sent by Chairperson of the Central Election Authority Madhusudan Mistry," she said.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine