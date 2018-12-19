Congress Humiliated Army, CAG And Every Institution Important To Democracy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday Congress has humiliated every institution of democracy, be it the Army or the CAG.

He said the main opposition party even questioned a Supreme Court verdict just because it did not like it, apparently hinting at the continued assault by the party on him over the Rafale deal.

PM: They've humiliated the Army, CAG & every institution imp to our democracy. Recently they questioned an SC verdict just because they didn't like the decision. Earlier, just because they couldn't threaten the court into doing what they wanted they tried to even impeach the CJI. pic.twitter.com/lH9TSdTzcB — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2018

The prime minister was interacting with booth level workers of Vellore, Kanchipuram, Viluppuram and south Chennai districts of Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, through video conferencing from New Delhi.

PM in interaction with BJP Karyakartas of Tamil Nadu&Puducherry: Before every election they begin to make noise about EVMs, trying to create an atmosphere of doubt. However after elections, if Congress performs well they seem to accept results that have come out of the same EVM. pic.twitter.com/QH1Abm8WLj — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2018

"The Congress party has become more cunning since the days of Emergency," he said, sharpening his assault on the Congress.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had on Sunday lashed out at the Modi government, saying he will not allow the "destruction" of institutions like the Supreme Court and the Reserve Bank of India.

The BJP government believes "only one idea should run India", Gandhi had told a public rally organised by his party's southern ally the DMK in Chennai.

Modi asked party workers to increase their outreach by creating awareness about his government's welfare schemes.

"From housing to health care, from sanitation to skills, there are schemes for every section of society," he said, and asked booth level workers to reach out to people about those measures.

(PTI)