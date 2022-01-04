Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Congress Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala Tests Covid-19 Positive

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala announced on social media that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He requested everyone who came in contact with him in the last 24 hours to get themselves tested for Covid-19.

Congress Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala Tests Covid-19 Positive
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.(File photo) | PTI

Trending

Congress Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala Tests Covid-19 Positive
outlookindia.com
2022-01-04T19:28:45+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 7:28 pm

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala has tested Covid-19 positive and has isolated himself at home.

"After experiencing symptoms like mild fever and cold last night, I got myself tested and am Covid-19 positive. I would request every one who came in contact with me over the last 24 hours to take appropriate precautions and get themselves tested," he tweeted.

The Congress leader had tested positive for Covid-19 last year too and was treated at a hospital in Gurugram.

Tags

PTI Randeep Surjewala New Delhi COVID-19 Congress Covid-19 India National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

World Braille Day: Remembering Helen Keller's Contribution To Linguistic Education

World Braille Day: Remembering Helen Keller's Contribution To Linguistic Education

Alpha To Delta And Now Omicron: A Look At All Covid-19 Variants And Those That Aren't

Jharkhand: Maoist Attack On Ex BJP MLA Leaves His Two Bodyguards Dead

Newsflash| Covid-19: West Bengal Records Highest Ever Single Day Spike

Himachal: Rohtang Tunnel Remains Shut For Tourists After Heavy Snowfall, IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Rain

Criminal Case To Be Registered Against Channi If Sad-BSP Voted To Power: Badal

Covid-19: Delhi Govt Asks Private Hospitals To Reserve 40 Percent Beds For Covid Patients

Opposition Parties Slam Sidhu Over Poll Promises

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

Let It Snow

Let It Snow

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

Top Upcoming Crime Shows 2022

Top Upcoming Crime Shows 2022

Advertisement

More from India

As COVID-19 Cases Spike, Mumbai Civic Body Modifies Sealing Rules For Buildings

As COVID-19 Cases Spike, Mumbai Civic Body Modifies Sealing Rules For Buildings

'Bulli Bai' App Row: BSP MP Accuses Modi Govt Of Being 'apathetic' Towards Muslim Women

'Bulli Bai' App Row: BSP MP Accuses Modi Govt Of Being 'apathetic' Towards Muslim Women

Mumbai Reports 10,860 New Covid Cases, 34% Higher Than Monday

Mumbai Reports 10,860 New Covid Cases, 34% Higher Than Monday

Akhilesh Govt Embezzled Welfare Scheme Funds During Its Tenure: Nadda

Akhilesh Govt Embezzled Welfare Scheme Funds During Its Tenure: Nadda

Read More from Outlook

Battleground Maldives: The Key To Indo-Chinese Strategic Control Over The Indian Ocean

Battleground Maldives: The Key To Indo-Chinese Strategic Control Over The Indian Ocean

Seema Guha / The Maldives has witnessed a battle for influence between India and China. For now, India is in the driver’s seat but will that change in future?

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Outlook Web Desk / Health insurance should be put in the 5 per cent GST slab and senior citizens should be exempt from GST. Tax deduction should be increased from Rs 25,000 to at least Rs 50,000.

2nd Test, Day 2: India Take 58-run Lead Against South Africa

2nd Test, Day 2: India Take 58-run Lead Against South Africa

Jayanta Oinam / At the close of play on Tuesday, India reached 85/2 after Shardul Thakur's seven-wicket haul. South Africa were all out for 229.

Despite Narratives, Amazon Is As Indian As You’d Want A Company To Be, Says Amit Agarwal

Despite Narratives, Amazon Is As Indian As You’d Want A Company To Be, Says Amit Agarwal

Suchetana Ray / Amazon remains bullish on India despite narratives against its foreign origin, accusations of killing India’s kiranas and flouting FDI laws.

Advertisement