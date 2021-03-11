Complete Lockdown In Nagpur For 7 Days; What’s Allowed, What’s Not

A complete lockdown has been imposed in Nagpur from March 15 to March 21 due to a sudden rise in Coronavirus cases. Only essential services such as vegetable, fruit, and milk shops will be allowed in Nagpur during the lockdown which will remain in force till March 21.

Nagpur Guardian Minister Nitin Raut said, “Complete lockdown to remain imposed in Nagpur City Police Commissionerate area from March 15 to March 21. Essential services will continue.”

What’s allowed?

Essential services such as vegetable and fruit shops, milk, and essential services will continue to function.

It must be noted that the first corona patient was detected in Nagpur exactly a year ago. On Wednesday, Maharastra reported 13,659 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day count in 2021.

Nagpur city saw a spike of 1,710 Covid cases. Nagpur division has reported 2,43,726 infections and 4,877 fatalities so far.

The state government had earlier imposed a night curfew in Kalyan Dombivli and Nandurbar districts.

Meanwhile, Mumbai has been witnessing a spurt in Coronavirus cases. The civic body (BMC) has said that they may resort to any option including lockdown if corona cases don’t go down in Mumbai “As of now, it is not on our plan. But certainly, if the cases go up like this, and if we are not getting equal support from citizens, then we can keep that option open after a detailed review. That decision will be taken at an appropriate time,” CNN-News18 quoted Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani as saying.

