Coal Scam: Court Convicts Former Union Minister Dilip Ray, Others

Former Union Minister Dilip Ray has been convicted in a coal scam case pertaining to irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand coal block in 1999. Ray was convicted by a special court in Delhi on Tuesday. The case pertains to allocation of Brahmadiha coal block in Giridih in Jharkhand to Castron Technologies Ltd CTL in 1999.

Special Judge Bharat Parashar convicted Ray, former Minister of State (Coal) in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, for criminal conspiracy and other offences. The court also convicted two senior officials who served at the Ministry of Coal at that time, Pradip Kumar Banerjee and Nitya Nand Gautam. The court has also convicted Castron Technologies Ltd (CTL), its director Mahendra Kumar Agarwalla and Castron Mining Ltd (CML).

The court will hear arguments on the quantum of sentence on October 14.

(More details awaited.)

