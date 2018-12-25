﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  CM Yogi Does Not Like Even A Little Bit Of Opposition: Akhilesh Yadav

CM Yogi Does Not Like Even A Little Bit Of Opposition: Akhilesh Yadav

He said employment opportunities have dried up as the present government in the state has not been able to provide jobs to the young.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 December 2018
CM Yogi Does Not Like Even A Little Bit Of Opposition: Akhilesh Yadav
Akhilesh Yadav
File Photo
CM Yogi Does Not Like Even A Little Bit Of Opposition: Akhilesh Yadav
outlookindia.com
2018-12-25T14:10:24+0530
Also Read

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has failed to create job opportunities for the youth and ensure remunerative prices for crops to farmers.

He claimed that people belonging to all sections of society were facing problems. "Debt-ridden farmers are committing suicide. The future of the youth is in dark. BJP is out to crush the dreams of the young generation," Yadav said at a programme in Lucknow on Monday.

He said employment opportunities have dried up as the present government in the state has not been able to provide jobs to the young.

Referring to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Yadav said, "The chief minister does not like even a little bit of opposition."

He said students who raises their issues "are sent jail" and even girl students are subjected to police action.

On June 7 Last year, a group of students, including two girls, associated with the student wing of the Samajwadi Party had blocked the convoy of Adityanath who were going to attend a programme in Lucknow University and showed him black flags.

They were detained and sent to jail. A court granted them bail after 20 days.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Akhilesh Yadav Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Jobs-Employment/Unemployment Agriculture: Farmers BJP Samajwadi Party (SP) National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Farmers In Chhattisgarh's Bastar To Get Back Land Acquired For Tata Steel
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters