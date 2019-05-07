CJI Sexual Harassment Case: Complainant Seeks Copy Of Probe Report

﻿
'I have a right to know how, why and on what basis have your Lordships found my complaint to have 'no substance',' the complainant said.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 May 2019
File Photo
A woman who accused Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment on Tuesday asked the apex court's in-house probe committee for a copy of the report giving a clean chit to the CJI on all charges.

"I have a right to know how, why and on what basis have your Lordships found my complaint to have 'no substance'," the complainant said, adding she was "deeply shocked" on the outcome of the committee's findings.

"Despite my detailed affidavit, ample corroborative evidence and clear, consistent statement reiterating my experience of sexual harassment and consequent victimisation, the Committee has found no substance in my complaint and affidavit," she said.

(IANS)

 

