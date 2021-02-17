Civilian Wounded In Militant Attack In High-Security Srinagar Area Amid EU Envoys’ Visit

Unknown gunmen fired at a man working at a popular eatery of Kashmir, Krishna Dhaba, in the Dalgate area of Srinagar on Wednesday evening, wounding him critically. Krishna Dhaba is located in the high-security zone in Srinagar.

The incident took place when a delegation of foreign envoys, including the EU ambassador, is in Kashmir on a two-day visit.

The wounded has been identified as Aakash Mehra. Dr. Nazir Choudhary, medical superintendent of SMHS Hospital, where the youth is undergoing treatment, said he was in surgery. Aakash is the son of Ramesh Kumar Mehra, a resident of Janipora, Jammu, at present Dalgate Srinagar, the police said.

The police said around 7.35pm, Srinagar Police received information about a “terror crime incident at Krishna Daba area of Dalgate Srinagar where militants had fired upon a civilian. Senior police officers reached the terror crime spot.

“Police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. The area has been cordoned off and searches in the area are on,” the police said.

“Very sorry to hear about the attack on the Krishna Dhaba in Srinagar, these attacks are unacceptable. I hope the injured person who is himself associated with the dhaba & is undergoing treatment in a city hospital makes a complete & speedy recovery,” former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted.

“Deeply saddened by the attack on Krishna Dhaba at Sonawar in Srinagar. Extend my sympathies to the injured & his family. Violence is never the answer,” former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

The BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit’s general secretary Ashok Koul condemned the attack. “These things would not be tolerated anymore. It was the historic day and these attacks are aimed to disturb peace in the region," Koul said.

It is the second attack on a businessman in Kashmir. Earlier on December 31, militants shot dead a goldsmith, Satpal Nischal, at a busy Srinagar market at Sarai Bala. Satpal Nischal had been running a jewelry shop at Sarai Bala for several decades. Seventy-year-old Nischal became the first person to be killed in Kashmir apparently for having obtained a certificate under the new domicile law. The law allows people who have lived in Jammu and Kashmir for more than 15 years rights to purchase immovable property.

