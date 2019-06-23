﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  'Committed To Tolerance And Inclusion': India Rejects US Report On Religious Freedom

'Committed To Tolerance And Inclusion': India Rejects US Report On Religious Freedom

In response to a query on the latest 'Report on International Religious Freedom' published by the State Department, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar underlined that India is a vibrant democracy.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 June 2019
'Committed To Tolerance And Inclusion': India Rejects US Report On Religious Freedom
India rejected a US report on religious freedom, saying it has "no locus standi" to "pronounce on the state of our citizens' constitutionally protected rights".
File Photo
'Committed To Tolerance And Inclusion': India Rejects US Report On Religious Freedom
outlookindia.com
2019-06-23T12:04:08+0530

India Sunday rejected a US religious freedom report, saying it sees no locus standi for a foreign government to pronounce on the state of its citizens' constitutionally protected rights.

In its annual 2018 International Religious Freedom Report, the State Department alleged that mob attacks by violent extremist Hindu groups against minority communities, particularly Muslims, continued in India in 2018, amid rumours that victims had traded or killed cows for beef.

Responding to media queries on the report, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said: "India is proud of its secular credentials, its status as the largest democracy and a pluralistic society with a longstanding commitment to tolerance and inclusion."

The Indian Constitution guarantees fundamental rights to all its citizens, including its minority communities, he said.

It is widely acknowledged that India is a vibrant democracy where the Constitution provides protection of religious freedom, and where democratic governance and rule of law further promote and protect fundamental rights, Kumar asserted.

"We see no locus standi for a foreign entity/government to pronounce on the state of our citizens' constitutionally protected rights," he said.

Mandated by the Congress, the State Department in its voluminous report gives its assessment of the status of religious freedom in almost all the countries and territories of the world.

Releasing the report at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last week said the report was like a report card which tracks countries to see how well they have respected this fundamental human right.

 

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau India USA Minority & Religious Constitution National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Kane Williamson Relieved As New Zealand Survive 'Brilliant' World Cup Clash With West Indies
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters