Saturday, Oct 02, 2021
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Appointed As Senior Observer For UP Polls: Congress

Bhupesh Baghel who previously had played a crucial role in the run up to the Assam assembly polls, has already discussed the preparations for the elections in UP with Congress general secretary in-charge Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel | PTI

outlookindia.com
2021-10-02T18:21:17+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 02 Oct 2021, Updated: 02 Oct 2021 6:21 pm

The Congress on Saturday announced Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's name as a senior observer for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls next year.

Baghel is known to have played a crucial role in the run up to the Assam assembly polls with his team carrying out extensive booth training of party workers and has already discussed the preparations for the elections in UP with Congress general secretary in-charge Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"The Congress president has appointed Shri Bhupesh Bhagel, chief minister, Chhattisgarh, as AICC senior observer for the ensuing elections in Uttar Pradesh, with immediate effect," the Congress said in a statement.

(With PTI Inputs)

Outlook Web Desk Bhupesh Baghel New Delhi Chhattisgarh CM UP Assembly Election 2022 Senior Observer Congress National
