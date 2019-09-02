﻿
'Vikram' Lander Successfully Separates From Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter, Moon Landing On September 7

The Vikram Lander successfully separated from Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter at 1315 Hrs IST on September 02, 2019

Outlook Web Bureau 02 September 2019
Rover (L) and Lander (R)
ISRO Website
After performing the fifth and final lunar bound orbit manoeuvre, the Chandrayaan-2 successfully completed the next operation which was the separation of lander 'Vikram' from Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter, according to an ISRO press release.

"The Vikram Lander successfully separated from Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter at 13:15 Hrs IST on September 02, 2019.  The Lander is currently located in an orbit of 119 km x 127 km. The Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter continues to orbit the Moon in its existing orbit," said the release. 

Following this, there would be two deorbit manoeuvres of lander 'Vikram' to prepare for its landing in the south polar region of the moon. Vikram (with rover 'Pragyan' housed inside) is expected to touch down on the lunar surface on September 7, between 1.30 am and 2.30 am.

ISRO Chairman K Sivan has said the proposed soft-landing on the Moon would be a "terrifying" moment as it is something ISRO has not done before.

The next manoeuvres are scheduled for September 3 (9:00-10:00) and September 4 (3:00-4:00).

The health of the Orbiter and Lander is being monitored from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru with support from Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) antennas at Bylalu, near Bengaluru.

All the systems of Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter and Lander are healthy, the release said.

