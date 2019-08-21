﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Chandrayaan-2 Spacecraft Successfully Enters 2nd Lunar Orbit: ISRO

Chandrayaan-2 Spacecraft Successfully Enters 2nd Lunar Orbit: ISRO

According to ISRO, the orbit manoeuvre began at 12.50 p.m. and took 1,228 seconds to complete. The orbit achieved is 118 km X 4,412 km.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Chandrayaan-2 Spacecraft Successfully Enters 2nd Lunar Orbit: ISRO
File Photo
Chandrayaan-2 Spacecraft Successfully Enters 2nd Lunar Orbit: ISRO
outlookindia.com
2019-08-21T14:23:48+0530

The second Lunar orbit manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was successfully completed on Wednesday, said India Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

According to ISRO, the orbit manoeuvre began at 12.50 p.m. and took 1,228 seconds to complete. The orbit achieved is 118 km X 4,412 km.

All spacecraft parameters are normal.

The next Lunar bound orbit manoeuvre is scheduled on August 28, 2019 between 5.30 a.m. - 6.30 a.m.

On Tuesday, the Chandrayaan-2 was put into its first Lunar orbit.

On July 22, the Chandrayaan-2 was injected into an elliptical orbit of 170X45,475 km by India's heavy lift rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV Mk III) in a text book style.

The spacecraft comprises three segments - the Orbiter (weighing 2,379 kg, eight payloads), the lander 'Vikram' (1,471 kg, four payloads) and rover 'Pragyan' (27 kg, two payloads).

The Indian space agency said the major activities include Earth-bound manoeuvres, the trans-lunar insertion, lunar-bound manoeuvres, Vikram's separation from Chandrayaan-2 and touch down on the Moon's South Pole.

(IANS)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau ISRO: Indian Space Research Organisation Chandrayaan-2 National
Next Story : CBI Books NDTV Founder Prannoy Roy, Wife, Others In FDI Violation Case Against Company
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters