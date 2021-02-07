Centre Should Extend Help To The State: Mayawati On Uttarakhand Floods

Calling the glacial burst followed by flash floods in Uttarakhand as "extremely saddening", opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh urged the central government to help the state in all possible ways.

"The loss of lives in the lower areas caused after an avalanche in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand is extremely saddening. The Centre should ensure every type of help to the state government to tackle the disaster. This is the demand of the BSP", said Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati.

A part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off at Joshimath in Chamoli on Sunday, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and causing large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas.

Over 150 labourers working at a power project in Tapovan-Reni are feared dead, an Indo Tibetan Border Police spokesperson said while quoting the project-in charge. Three bodies were recovered.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the government's priority should be on rescuing stranded people in the affected areas.

"The priority of the government should be to rescue people who are stranded and immediately locate those who are missing. We appeal to our people in Uttarakhand to come forward and extend all possible help to the affected people and those engaged in relief work," Yadav said in a Hindi tweet.

Rashtriya Lok Dal national spokesperson Anupam Mishra said the disaster is extremely sad news for the country.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine