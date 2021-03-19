Centre Has Stopped Kejriwal's Doorstep Delivery Of Ration Scheme: Delhi Govt Sources

The Centre has "stopped" the Delhi government's doorstep delivery of ration scheme, informed the Delhi government sources. This development came days after the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha.

The scheme for doorstep delivery of ration to 100 households in Seemapuri was planned to be launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 25.

"The Centre has stopped Delhi government's doorstep delivery of ration scheme," a source claimed without divulging further details.

The Centre on Monday introduced the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha that seeks to give overarching powers to the Lieutenant Governor.

The ruling AAP has vociferously opposed the Bill, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that the struggle against the legislation will continue.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine