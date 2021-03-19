March 19, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Centre Has Stopped Kejriwal's Doorstep Delivery Of Ration Scheme: Delhi Govt Sources

Centre Has Stopped Kejriwal's Doorstep Delivery Of Ration Scheme: Delhi Govt Sources

The scheme with doorstep delivery of ration to 100 households in Seemapuri was planned to be launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 25

Outlook Web Bureau 19 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Centre Has Stopped Kejriwal's Doorstep Delivery Of Ration Scheme: Delhi Govt Sources
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
File Photo
Centre Has Stopped Kejriwal's Doorstep Delivery Of Ration Scheme: Delhi Govt Sources
outlookindia.com
2021-03-19T23:20:39+05:30

The Centre has "stopped" the Delhi government's doorstep delivery of ration scheme, informed the Delhi government sources. This development came days after the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha.

The scheme for doorstep delivery of ration to 100 households in Seemapuri was planned to be launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 25. 

"The Centre has stopped Delhi government's doorstep delivery of ration scheme," a source claimed without divulging further details.

The Centre on Monday introduced the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha that seeks to give overarching powers to the Lieutenant Governor.

The ruling AAP has vociferously opposed the Bill, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that the struggle against the legislation will continue.

With PTI Inputs 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Defence Ministry To Acquire 4,690 Anti-Tank Guided Missiles From Bharat Dynamics Ltd

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Arvind Kejriwal New Delhi AAP: Aam Aadmi Party National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos