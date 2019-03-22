Centre Bans Yasin Malik-Led JKLF Under Anti-Terror Law

﻿
The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), led by separatist Yasin Malik, has been banned for alleged promotion of secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir

Outlook Web Bureau 22 March 2019
Yasin Malik
outlookindia.com
2019-03-22T18:28:55+0530

The Yasin Malik-led Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) was banned by the Centre under anti-terror law on Friday, officials said.

The outfit has been banned for alleged promotion of secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

They said the organisation has been banned under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Its chief Yasin Malik is under arrest and at present lodged in Jammu's Kot Balwal jail.

This is the second organisation in Jammu and Kashmir which has been banned this month. Earlier, the Centre had banned the Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI

