Centre Allows Some Shops To Reopen. Here Is What Will Open, What Will Remain Closed

The government has allowed opening of neighbourhood and stand alone shops, including those located in residential complexes within municipal areas, but at a 50 per cent strength and after taking necessary precautions.

The relaxations, however, are not applicable in hotspots and containment zones.

The ministry also said shops located in registered markets located outside the municipal corporations and municipalities can open after following the drill of social distancing and wearing of masks but with 50 per cent of strength.



Here is a list of shops that will be allowed to open:

All shops within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, registered under the the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective State and UT will be allowed to open during the lockdown.

Neighbourhood shops and standalone shops; shops in residential complexes within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities will be permitted to open.

Markets will be allowed to open in rural and semi-rural areas.

Non-essential goods and services will be allowed to operate in urban areas. However, the condition is that they are in residential areas or is a standalone shop.

Small shops in the neighbourhood will be allowed to open also.

Sale by e-commerce companies will continue to be permitted for essential goods only.

These shops will continue to remain closed:

All the shops in single or multi-brand malls will continue to remain closed.

Shops in markets/market complexes and shopping malls are not allowed to open.

Single or multi-brand malls that fall within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities will not open.

There is no relaxation for cinema halls, theatres, bars, pubs, gymnasiums and shopping complexes.

Sale of liquor continues to be prohibited as specified in the National Directives for COVID-19 management.

Shops will not be allowed to open in areas, whether rural or urban, which are declared as Containment Zones by the state authorities.