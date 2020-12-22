Celebrities Among 34 Charged For Covid Rules Violation At Nightclub

A pub in Mumbai was raided early this morning for allegedly violating Covid rules. A case has been filed against 34 people, including celebrities and staff at the pub.

The pub was allegedly kept open beyond the permissible time limit and for not following the pandemic rules, such as wearing masks and managing social distancing.

The police conducted raids at around 2:50 am.

The current time limit for pubs in Mumbai to stay open, set by the city's civic body, is 11:30 pm. The pub in question was operating till 4 am, the police said.

