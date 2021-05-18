CBSE Extends Deadline For Schools To Submit Class 10 Students’ Marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday extended the deadline for schools to tabulate the marks of class 10 students by 20 days.

Previously, the schools had been asked to submit the marks of Class 10 students based on internal assessments by June 11. Now, the deadline has been extended to June 30.

On April 14, the CBSE had announced its decision to cancel class 10 exams and postpone class 12 exams in view of rising Covid-19 infections across the country. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to its new policy, 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment as every year and the rest 80 marks will be calculated on basis of the students' performance in various tests or exams throughout the year.

The board’s decision to extend the deadline for schools to submit students’ marks was taken in view of the lockdown in several states due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation and to ensure safety of teachers and staff members.

"CBSE accords highest priority to safety and health of teachers. Keeping in view the situation of pandemic, lockdown in states and safety of teachers and other staff members of affiliated schools, the board has decided to extend the dates," said Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE.

"The marks will have to be submitted to the board by June 30. For rest of the activities, the result committees can make their own schedule based on the scheme provided by CBSE, " he added.

Earlier, the board had asked schools to form a result committee consisting of principal and seven teachers for finalising results. Five teachers from the school should be from Mathematics, Social Science, Science and two languages, and two teachers from neighbouring schools should be co-opted by the school as the external members of the committee.

"The schools will form eight-member result committees by May 5. The provision for school-wise distribution of marks as well as finalisation of rationale document will happen by May 10. For candidates who have not appeared in enough tests through the year, the schools will conduct online or telephonic assessment for them by May 15 and will have to finalise the result by May 25," Bhardwaj had then said.

Schools across the country were closed in March last year to contain the spread of Covid-19 ahead of a nationwide lockdown.

Several states started reopening the schools partially from October last year, but physical classes are again being suspended because of the rise in coronavirus cases.

Last year, the board exams had to be postponed mid-way in March. They were later cancelled and the results were announced based on an alternative assessment scheme.

(With PTI inputs)

