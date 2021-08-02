CBSE Class 10 Results: Here’s How To Download Roll Number In 5 Easy Steps

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare Class 10 results anytime this week. Nearly 18 lakh students were enrolled in Class 10 for the recently concluded academic session. The board exams were cancelled in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and CBSE opted an alternative assessment policy based on marks obtained in previous exams.

Once the Class 10 results are out, students can download their mark sheets by entering their roll numbers on result links provided on the CBSE website.

However, those students who do not remember their roll numbers can download it from the Board’s website in 5 easy steps:

1) Log on to https://www.cbse.gov.in/

2) Click on the tab that reads “Roll No. Finder-2021

3) Select either ‘Server 1’ or ‘Server 2’

4) Click on the ‘Class 10’ option

5) Feed in your name, mother’s name, father’s name and your date of birth. Then click on ‘Search Data’

CBSE announced Class 12 results last week. The Class 12 pass percentage this year was 99.37, a spike of over 10 percentage points against last year's 88.78 per cent. Further, while last year, difference between the pass percentage of girls and boys was nearly six per cent, girls outshined boys by a slender margin of 0.54 per cent this year.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine