CBSE Class 10 Results: Girls Outshine Boys As 99.04% Students Pass

The Central Board of Education on Tuesday declared the results of the Class 10 board examinations with 99.04 per cent of students passing. Over 57,000 students scored above 95 per cent marks in class 10. And as it turns out, girls outshone boys in the performance by a slim margin of 0.35 per cent.

The overall performance of students improved from previous years. According to CBSE, the number of candidates scoring between 90 and 95 per cent crossed two lakh this year.

The number of students in both the above 90 and above 95 categories have increased by over 38 per cent and nine per cent respectively since last year.

The results announced by the board on Tuesday showed that the number of candidates scoring above 95 per cent has increased from 41,804 last year to 57,824 this time.

Similarly, the number of students scoring between 90 and 95 per cent has increased from 1,84,358 to 2,00,962.

Over 21.13 lakh regular candidates had registered for the class 10 exam this year.

Girls outshone boys by a slender margin of 0.35 per cent while 99.04 per cent of students passed the class 10 exams, the results which were declared by the CBSE on Tuesday.

Trivandrum region has achieved the highest pass percentage of 99.99 per cent followed by Bengaluru (99.96 per cent) and Chennai (99.94 per cent)

"The result of 16,639 students is till under process. No merit list will be declared this year and no merit certificates will be issued to students," said BSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bharwdaj.

A total of 17,636 candidates have been placed under compartment.

The number of Children with Special Needs scoring above 95 per cent is 53 while 224 students in the category have scored above 90 per cent. In CBSE-affiliated schools abroad, 99.92 per cent students have passed class 10.

Kendriya Vidalayas and the schools under the Central Tibetan Schools Administration have achieved a 100 per cent pass percentage as against 99.23 per cent and 93.67 per cent respectively last year.

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas have improved their pass percentage from 98.66 to 99.99 this year. The pass percentage of government and government-aided schools is 96.03 and 95.88 pc respectively.

The pass percentage of private schools has increased by over six per cent since last year.

"The compartment examination will be conducted between August 16 and September 15. The exact dates will be announced in some time," Bhardwaj said.

The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19. The result has been announced on the basis of an alternate assessment policy.

According to the policy, while 20 marks for each subject were for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks were calculated on basis of the students'' performance in various tests or exams throughout the year.



(With inputs from PTI)

