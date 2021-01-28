CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheet To Be Released On February 2: Ramesh Pokhriyal

During his online interaction with CBSE school heads on Thursday, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced that CBSE class and 12 board exam date sheet will be released on February 2. The exams will be held from May 4 to June 10.

The education minister interacted with presidents and secretaries of CBSE Sahodaya School complexes to discuss changes in the CBSE curriculum for the year 2021-22.

The virtual interaction saw a participation of over 1000 people heading CBSE-affiliated schools.

The board said that the orientation programmes to create awareness about National Education Policy 2020 will begin after the interactive session ends. The orientation programme will be conducted through its 250 active Sahodaya School Complexes in the country.

