January 28, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheet To Be Released On February 2: Ramesh Pokhriyal

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheet To Be Released On February 2: Ramesh Pokhriyal

The CBSE board exams will be held from May 4 to June 10.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheet To Be Released On February 2: Ramesh Pokhriyal
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal/ Facebook
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheet To Be Released On February 2: Ramesh Pokhriyal
outlookindia.com
2021-01-28T16:54:06+05:30

During his online interaction with CBSE school heads on Thursday, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced that CBSE class and 12 board exam date sheet will be released on February 2. The exams will be held from May 4 to June 10.

The education minister interacted with presidents and secretaries of CBSE Sahodaya School complexes to discuss changes in the CBSE curriculum for the year 2021-22.

The virtual interaction saw a participation of over 1000 people heading CBSE-affiliated schools.

The board said that the orientation programmes to create awareness about National Education Policy 2020 will begin after the interactive session ends. The orientation programme will be conducted through its 250 active Sahodaya School Complexes in the country.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Clay Modeller In Bengal Making 100 Feet Tall Statue Of Lord Buddha

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Ramesh Pokhriyal CBSE Board Examinations National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos