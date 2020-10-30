CBI Director Calls For Strengthening Synergy Among Law Enforcement Agencies

CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla has underlined the need to strengthen synergy among law enforcement agencies within India to combat corruption, according to an official statement on Saturday.

He was speaking at the culmination of a three-day virtual national conference on vigilance and anti-corruption on Thursday, it said.

Shukla called for "sustained deterring action against corruption through speedy investigation and expeditious prosecution of cases".

In his valedictory address, Central Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari stressed the need to recognize public servants serving with integrity and the importance of honest leadership at the top of any organization.

During the conference, participants of various central investigative agencies and states' anti-corruption units held discussions on issues relating to tackling corruption, the statement said.

Various aspects of investigation including utilization of various international networks for law enforcement cooperation, training and capacity building, technological interventions government e-marketplace (GEM), new trends in organized crime and modus operandi, money trail in criminal investigations, and enabling seamless coordination among law enforcement agencies were discussed, it said.

Advances in forensic science, digital analysis, and the deductive process have added new dimensions for the collection of evidence in criminal investigations were also discussed.

