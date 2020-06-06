June 06, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Carry Sanitizer, Prayer Mat; Wear Mask: Delhi's Jama Masjid Advises Visitors Before Re-opening

Carry Sanitizer, Prayer Mat; Wear Mask: Delhi's Jama Masjid Advises Visitors Before Re-opening

The Deputy Shahi Imam advised that people must wear masks while offering namaz, carry sanitizers, and avoid standing shoulder to shoulder with other namazis.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 June 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Carry Sanitizer, Prayer Mat; Wear Mask: Delhi's Jama Masjid Advises Visitors Before Re-opening
A worker pastes stickers on a floor to help maintain the social distancing norms while offering prayers at Jama Masjid, during ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in Old Delhi.
PTI Photo
Carry Sanitizer, Prayer Mat; Wear Mask: Delhi's Jama Masjid Advises Visitors Before Re-opening
outlookindia.com
2020-06-06T18:49:33+0530

Ahead of religious places re-opening from June 8 as per the Home Ministry's guideline on 'Unlock 1', Syed Shaban Bukhari, the Deputy Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid, issued an advisory asking visitors to maintain social distancing and bring their own sanitizer and prayer mats to the mosque.

To ensure the health and safety of people aligned with social distancing norms as mandated by the government, Syed Shaban issued an advisory asking people to maintain social distancing, wear masks and carry sanitizer to the mosque from June 8.

Syed Shaban has also asked people to avoid large gatherings while leaving the mosque. People above 65 years and children below 15 years should take proper precautions before coming to the mosque, the advisory said.

The advisory notified that stickers have been affixed on the floor and verandas of the mosque in order to maintain a minimum of one-arm distance between each person offering namaz.

Syed Shaban further advised that people must wear masks while offering namaz, carry sanitizers, and avoid standing shoulder to shoulder with other namazis.

The advisory appealed to people to do compulsory 'wuzu' (ablution before namaz) from home before coming to the mosque as "the Hauz will be temporarily closed to alleviate the threat of viral transmission from spreading further."

Voicing his concern over the health and safety of the people, Syed Shaban said, "We have asked people to carry their own musalla' (mat for offering namaz), as we have decided to discontinue using carpet on which people offer namaz at the mosque." He further adds, “Hauz water for ablution has been dried off, but water taps for ‘wudu’ will be operational, however, congregants should keep social distancing norms in mind while using taps.”

Next Story >>

'Need To Take Decisive Steps': Manish Sisodia Writes To HRD Minister To Re-open Delhi Schools

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Novel Coronavirus Outbreak National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos