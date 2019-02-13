AAP Rally In Delhi: Opposition Leaders Vow To Oust Modi In 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

Also Read Mamata Banerjee To Address Opposition's Mega Rally At Jantar Mantar Today

Top opposition leaders on Wednesday called for the ouster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they rallied in the national capital in a show of strength but some of them admitted to differences within their ranks ahead of the Lok Sabha battle.

In fiery speeches, Chief Ministers Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal), N. Chandrababu Naidu (Andhra Pradesh) and Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi), whose AAP organised the public meeting near Jantar Mantar, described Modi and BJP President Amit Shah as threats to Indian democracy.

The rally, which drew thousands of mainly Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters, also saw the participation of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah of National Conference, Sharad Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav of Samajwadi Party, DMK's Kanimozhi, CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury and rebel BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha among others.

"The current situation is worse than the Emergency," thundered Trinamool Congress leader Banerjee, saying attempts by the Modi government to frighten her by sending CBI officials will not succeed.

Naidu expressed the hope that Modi will become "ex-Prime Minister soon".

The Telugu Desam Party President attacked the Modi government over such issues as demonetization, farm distress, rising unemployment, misuse of CBI and other agencies as well as attacks on the federal structure.

Delhi: Opposition leaders including West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Sharad Yadav, SP's Ram Gopal Yadav and RLD's Trilok Tyagi at AAP's 'Tanashahi Hatao, Loktantra Bachao' rally. pic.twitter.com/wZwA5M9U5D — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019

Congress leader Anand Sharma, who took part in the rally despite persisting Congress-AAP tensions in Delhi, said there will be agreements among opposition parties at some places and none at some others. "However, attempts should be made in the country's interest."

Warning that the BJP was using the communal card ahead of the elections, Abdullah asked the opposition parties to forget "conflicts among ourselves" to forge a united anti-Modi alliance.

The usually combative Kejriwal asked people to pick an educated person as the next Prime Minister.

"Last time you appointed a 12th Class pass man for the post," he said as the crowd roared. "This time, vote for an educated man. A 12th pass is not wise enough... He does not consult anyone."

Pawar too took a dig at Modi and said the opposition needed to unite to "challenge the autocracy". He added: "It is imperative for the autocrat to go in the interest of the poor and to save democracy."

This was the biggest gathering of opposition leaders from across the country after the January 18 rally in Kolkata organised by the Trinamool Congress.

CPI-M's Yechury used characters from the Mahabharata to compare them with BJP leaders.

"Of the 100 Kauravas, people only know the names of Duryodhana and Dushasan. Similarly, of the many from BJP, we only know Modi and (Amit) Shah."

"We have to save the nation and remove the 'chowkidar' from his post. This fight (Lok Sabha election) will be a fight between Modi and the people," he added at the event where Left leaders for the first time shared a stage with Banerjee.

Launching a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Pary (BJP)-led government at the Centre ahead of a mega rally of opposition leaders in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that he "cannot remain silent to the tyranny of any dictator."

Taking to Twitter, the AAP leader wrote, "Countless freedom fighters laid down their lives for our freedom and democracy. We cannot forget their sacrifices and remain silent to the tyranny of any dictator...."

Countless freedom fighters laid down their lives for our freedom and democracy. We cannot forget their sacrifices and remain silent to the tyranny of any dictator.



Join us for the Save Democracy Satyagraha at the historic Jantar Mantar today afternoon — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 13, 2019

Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi), Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal) and N. Chandrababu Naidu (Andhra Pradesh) will address a 'Remove Dictatorship, Save Democracy Rally' at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, today.

The rally is being held almost a month after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s mega opposition rally in Kolkata’s Brigade Parade. This is the second such rally of the opposition parties to show their strength ahead of the Lok Sabha election due later this year.

Earlier, on January 19, a mega rally against the Modi led BJP government was led by the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. As many as 18 parties took part in the rally.

Kejriwal, Chandrababu Naidu, Kumaraswamy, National Conference’s Omar Abdullah and the Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav, among others, shared the stage with Banerjee. The event was also attended by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and BJP parliamentarian Shatrughan Sinha.

(With inputs from agencies)