Calling Beyond Duty: Woman Constable Turns Singer To Create Awareness On Child Sexual Abuse

Days after composing three folk songs to create awareness about the ongoing pandemic, a woman police constable hailing from Tamil Nadu’s Gummidipoondi police station has once again sang a song to create awareness on child sexual abuse. R Sasikala’s video has gone viral on the internet and why not, TOI reported.

A native of Nagalingapatti village in Sivagangai district, Sasikala joined the police service three years ago and it was her interest in poetry and music made her write these songs.

Her song ensures that girls and their parents are enlightened and becomes aware of good and bad touches. She also urged the parents to put an end to child marriage and asked young girls to learn martial arts besides keeping their parents updated on all issues.



That’s not all, she also urged girls to seek assistance through SOS app Kavalan in case of emergency. Sasikala’s song also warned perpetrators saying that they cannot escape the law after committing a crime.

Sasikala believes that people react to music more rather than a speech.

“During my free time, I penned the lyrics for the songs and showed them to my senior officers, who helped me in uploading the same on social media,” Sasikala told TOI.

The album has been uploaded on social media and other platforms to create awareness. Sasikala has planned to come up with similar songs to create awareness on other social issues.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine