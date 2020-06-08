BJP's Sambit Patra Discharged From Hospital After Being Admitted For Covid-19 Symptoms

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, who was admitted to a private hospital after developing COVID-19 symptoms, has been discharged, according to reports.

He was admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon on May 28, news agency PTI had reported.

The BJP leader had shown symptoms of COVID-19, a source had told PTI. Patra is one of the most visible BJP faces on news channels.