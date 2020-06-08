June 08, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  BJP's Sambit Patra Discharged From Hospital After Being Admitted For Covid-19 Symptoms

BJP's Sambit Patra Discharged From Hospital After Being Admitted For Covid-19 Symptoms

He was admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon on May 28, news agency PTI had reported.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 June 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
BJP's Sambit Patra Discharged From Hospital After Being Admitted For Covid-19 Symptoms
File photo of BJP leader and spokesperson Sambit Patra
File Photo
BJP's Sambit Patra Discharged From Hospital After Being Admitted For Covid-19 Symptoms
outlookindia.com
2020-06-08T21:32:23+0530

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, who was admitted to a private hospital after developing COVID-19 symptoms, has been discharged, according to reports. 

He was admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon on May 28, news agency PTI had reported.

The BJP leader had shown symptoms of COVID-19, a source had told PTI. Patra is one of the most visible BJP faces on news channels.

Next Story >>

'Encroaching Upon India's Borders Not Child's Play; Punishment Meted Out Here':Amit Shah

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Sambit Patra Novel Coronavirus Outbreak National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos