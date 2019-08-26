﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  BJP To Hold Nationwide Mass Contact Programme To Highlight Significance Of Scrapping Article 370

BJP To Hold Nationwide Mass Contact Programme To Highlight Significance Of Scrapping Article 370

BJP will hold public meetings in 35 big cities and 370 smaller towns to highlight the 'significance' of the Union government's decision to nullify Article 370 and Article 35A among the masses.

PTI 26 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
BJP To Hold Nationwide Mass Contact Programme To Highlight Significance Of Scrapping Article 370
Representational Image
File Photo
BJP To Hold Nationwide Mass Contact Programme To Highlight Significance Of Scrapping Article 370
outlookindia.com
2019-08-26T17:54:34+0530

The BJP on Monday announced a month-long nationwide contact programme to highlight the "significance" of the Union government's decision to nullify Article 370 and Article 35A among the masses. 

Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said party leaders, including government ministers as well as its MPs and office-bearers, will hold public meetings in 35 big cities and 370 smaller towns. 

Nine places, including four in the Kashmir valley, have been chosen in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir for the exercise, scheduled to be held between September 1-30.

Pradhan said the decision on revoking Article 370 was "historic" and one of the few moments in the history of independent India that united people across political and ideological divides.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Jammu and kashmir J&K: Article 370 Article 35A BJP National
Next Story : SL Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Sri Lanka, New Zealand Share Trophy After Kiwis Level Series With Convincing Win
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From PTI
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters