﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  BJP Names Hans Raj Hans For North West Delhi LS Seat, Drops Udit Raj

BJP Names Hans Raj Hans For North West Delhi LS Seat, Drops Udit Raj

Hans Raj will contest against Congress' Rajesh Lilothia and AAP's Gugan Singh.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 April 2019
BJP Names Hans Raj Hans For North West Delhi LS Seat, Drops Udit Raj
BJP named singer Hans Raj Hans as its candidate for the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat.
Twitter
BJP Names Hans Raj Hans For North West Delhi LS Seat, Drops Udit Raj
outlookindia.com
2019-04-23T16:49:59+0530

The BJP on Tuesday named singer Hans Raj Hans as its candidate for the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat, dropping the sitting and sulking MP Udit Raj.

Hans Raj will contest against Congress' Rajesh Lilothia and AAP's Gugan Singh.

Hans Raj tweeted: "I will be honest and do my best to honour my services to the people of the nation under the guidance of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah."

The BJP on Sunday re-nominated four of its seven MPs from Delhi and on Monday named candidates in two other seats.

Udit Raj, a former Indian Revenue Service officer, resigned from his post and formed the Indian Justice Party in 2003.

In 2014, he announced a merger with the Bharatiya Janata Party. He contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election on BJP ticket and won.

He had earlier threatened to quit the party if he was denied a ticket and said he would seek re-election as an independent candidate.

"I am waiting for ticket. If not given to me, I will bid goodbye to the party," he said earlier on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan was renominated from Chandni Chowk and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi.

Parvesh Verma, son of former Chief Minister of Delhi Sahib Singh Verma, has got a ticket from West Delhi while Ramesh Bidhuri has been chosen for South Delhi.

On Monday, the BJP re-nominated MP Meenakshi Lekhi from New Delhi.

The party dropped sitting MP Maheish Girri and fielding cricketer Gautam Gambhir from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

(IANS)

 

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Udit Raj Hans Raj Hans Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Elections Politics BJP National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : ISIS Claims Responsibility For Sri Lanka Bombings That Killed Over 300 People
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters