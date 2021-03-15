BJP MP Daughter-In-Law Attempts Suicide, Blames Family For The Step

March 15, 2021
Corona
Ankita, the daughter-in-law of Kishore released a video before cutting her vein in front of her family members Sunday night.

The daughter-in-law of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kaushal Kishore attempted suicide on Sunday outside the politician's house in Kakori near Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. BJP leader Kaushal Kishore is a Member of Lok Sabha from Mohanganj. 

Ankita, the daughter-in-law of Kishore released a video before cutting her vein in front of her family members Sunday night. The woman can be heard blaming her husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law, and brother-in-law for taking the drastic step.

She was immediately rushed to a civic hospital where she's undergoing treatment and is said to be in a stable condition at present. Female police personnel have been deployed outside the hospital for her protection. 

Ankita's husband had left her and moved to live with his family on March 4. According to India.com, he was reportedly shot at in Lucknow a few days ago following which he was rushed to a hospital and discharged after first-aid. However, the police had refuted the news and claimed that Ayush had staged the attack on himself by his brother-in-law. 

 

