BJP Leaders Wish LK Advani On 93rd Birthday

Top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Sunday, visited veteran party leader LK Advani’s at his residence to greet him on his 93rd birthday.

Modi sought Advani’s blessings and even partook in a cake cutting ceremony.

Went to Advani Ji’s residence to wish him on his birthday. It is always a delight to spend time with him. For Karyakartas like me, Advani Ji’s support and guidance remain invaluable. His contributions to nation building are immense. pic.twitter.com/RO5nedXpj4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2020

Besides Modi and Shah, BJP President J P Nadda and party general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh were present during the occasion.

Earlier in the day, BJP chief JP Nadda in a tweet, praised Advani for his dedication to the party and prayed for his health and longevity.

Greeting the veteran leader, Shah in a tweet said, that with his hard work and selfless service, Advani not only contributed to the development of the country but also played a major role in the expansion of the BJP's nationalist ideology.

Senior party leader and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh defined as one of the most respected politicians in the country. "The whole country knows the role played by him and Atalji in making the BJP a tree from seed. May God give him longevity and good health," Singh said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi on Sunday greeted veteran BJP leader L K Advani on his 93rd birthday, and prayed for his good health and long life.

Sushil Kumar Modi, taking to Twitter, said, "Wishing a very happy birthday to our guide, our inspiration, great nationalist leader and former deputy prime minister L K Advani. Praying for your good health and long life."

Notably, Kumar had served as the railway minister in the erstwhile Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, when Advani was the deputy prime minister.

"Best wishes to senior leader Shri L K Advani on his birthday. Wish him a healthy and long life," Nitish Kumar tweeted.

Advani, the longest-serving president of the BJP, is credited with charting the path for his party to grow from the margins of national politics to become its leading player, before coming to power in the 90s.

He served as the Deputy Prime Minister from 2002 to 2004 in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government.

