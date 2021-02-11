BJP Leaders Visit Punjab To Seek Investment In Jammu And Kashmir

While addressing a gathering in Punjab’s Gurdaspur area, senior BJP leader and former Kashmir deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta asked investors in Punjab to invest in Jammu and Kashmir.

Leaders of BJP in Kashmir visited Punjab on Thursday and asked industrialists to invest in Jammu and Kashmir. The party said there are huge investment opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the party spokesman, Kavinder was addressing people in Punjab's Gurdaspur area. “He appealed to the investors of Punjab to try their hand in Jammu and Kashmir as the region promises ample opportunities to flourish and make a good fortune,” the spokesman said.

The BJP leader said that things have changed in Jammu and Kashmir after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over “the reins of the country and the environs are completely conducive.”

“There are scores of fields for business and investment in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier the investment didn’t come to Jammu and Kashmir due to the tumultuous atmosphere and unwilling leadership. The comparison with other parts of the country can easily reveal that unlike those regions, Jammu and Kashmir is gifted with a pleasant climate, splendid natural beauty, uncountable resources, and manpower which is worth and willing to do both skilled and unskilled jobs with utter sincerity,” Kavinder said.

“This surely makes Jammu and Kashmir an ideal place to invest as it offers all the ingredients required to establish industry or other business ventures”, he said and anticipated that Modi-led dispensation’s efforts have started bearing fruits.

“BJP-government does not believe in lip service only rather, it has shown that its leadership wants to create an atmosphere where everyone in the Union Territory gets a fair chance to carry out his or her daily chores with dignity and no fear of gun or goons,” Kavinder said.

