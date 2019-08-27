﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  BJP Leader Who Was Caught Watching Porn In Assembly Is Now Karnataka Deputy CM

BJP Leader Who Was Caught Watching Porn In Assembly Is Now Karnataka Deputy CM

Interestingly, BJP leader Laxman Savadi, who has been made the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, is neither a member of the Assembly nor the Council.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
BJP Leader Who Was Caught Watching Porn In Assembly Is Now Karnataka Deputy CM
Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala (C) administers the oath of office to Laxman Savadi (L) during the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka BJP Government, at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru.
PTI
BJP Leader Who Was Caught Watching Porn In Assembly Is Now Karnataka Deputy CM
outlookindia.com
2019-08-27T14:10:08+0530

After Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa chose BJP MLA Laxman Savadi as one of his deputies,  several senior BJP leaders have expressed resentment and questioned his induction into the cabinet.

Savadi was in news in 2012 after he was caught watching a porn clip on his phone in the state assembly along with another minister, CC Patil, who has been has been allotted Mines and Geology ministry in Yediyurappa's cabinet. The two ministers then quit following public outrage.

Savadi had denied watching porn in the assembly and said that he was "watching the footage to prepare for a discussion on the ill-effects of a rave party".

The news channels positioned in the media gallery of the state assembly had captured the footage of the ministers watching clip on the phone.

The clip showed Savadi watching a video on mobile phone and then showing it to Patil. The video appeared to show a woman dancing, undressing and then having sex, BBC had reported. The incident had brought huge embarrassment for the BJP.

Interestingly, Savadi, who has been made the Deputy Chief Minister, is neither a member of the Assembly nor the Council.

His induction into the cabinet has created resentment among several senior BJP legislators including eight time Hukkeri MLA Umesh Katti and Honnali MLA M P Renukacharya.

According to party sources quoted by the PTI news agency, Savadi comes from the dominant Lingayat community to which Yediyurappa also belongs. He was considered for DCM post to grow the second rung of leadership in the party from the Belagavi region.

(With Agency Inputs)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau B.S. Yeddyurappa Karnataka BJP Karnataka Government National
Next Story : Pakistan PM Imran Khan Calls Saudi Prince MBS For 2nd Time This Month Over Kashmir
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters