The police have arrested the three accused involved in the alleged murder of their 2-year-old nephew

Outlook Web Bureau 13 February 2021
Over superstitious beliefs, three people have been arrested for allegedly being involved in the murder of their 2-year-old nephew, said the police. 

The victim, Shiva was playing outside his house in Hasanpur village on Friday evening when one of the accused allegedly took him to her house. The child was later allegedly murdered by the accused Ramsurat, his wife and his daughter, informed the police. 

The accused then hid the body in a wheat flour container, they said.

Gyan Singh, the boy’s father, claimed that his brother and sister-in-law were behind the incident, police said.

“Ramsurat told police that he suspected Gyan Singh and his wife killed the former’s one-and-half-year-old grandson six months ago with the help of black magic. The incident had created a rift between the brothers,” SHO Pradeep Kumar Rai said.

A case has been registered based on the complaint of Gyan Singh, he said.

With PTI Inputs 

