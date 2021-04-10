Bhopal: 20-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping Minor Girl

In a shocking incident a six-year-old girl was raped in Bhopal, officials said adding that they have arrested one person in connection with the case.

The incident occurred last week, and it came to light after the minor recounted her ordeal to her mother, police said.

The accused has been identified as Sanjay Tomar (20).

According to the police, Tomar lured the girl to his home and raped her.

A complaint has been lodged against Tomar and he has been charged under the POCSO Act and under a few IPC provisions, said Kolar police station inspector Chandrakant Patel.

(With PTI inputs)

