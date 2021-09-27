'Bharat Bandh': Delhi Metro Station Near Tikri Border Closed Down

In view of the security reasons, a Delhi Metro station near Tikri border—one of the sites of the ongoing farmers’ protests was closed down on Monday amid the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmer unions against the Centre’s farm laws.

The closed metro station in Haryana falls on the Green Line of the network.

"Security Update Entry/exit for Pandit Shree Ram Sharma has been closed," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) said in a tweet.

Security Update Entry/exit for Pandit Shree Ram Sharma has been closed. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 27, 2021

Green Line connects Kirti Nagar station in Delhi with Brig Hoshiyar Singh station in Haryana.

The Delhi Police has beefed up security in border areas of the national capital in view of the Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions against the Centre's three agri laws on Monday.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of over 40 farm unions spearheading the farmers' agitation, had earlier appealed to the people to join the bandh.

A senior police officer said adequate security arrangements have been made to maintain the law an order situation and prevent any untoward incident in the national capital during the bandh.

Farmers from different parts of the country, especially Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi borders since November last year, demanding the repeal of the three contentious farm laws.

The government, however, has been projecting the three laws as major agricultural reforms. Over 10 rounds of talks between the two parties have failed to break the deadlock. (With PTI inputs)