Advertisement
Monday, Sep 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Bharat Bandh: 18 Trains Cancelled As Farmers' Agitation Brings Traffic To Halt In Haryana, Punjab

Punjab and Haryana state highways are closed, High Courts in both states have put a stay on the physical hearings, bus services have come to a standstill.

Bharat Bandh: 18 Trains Cancelled As Farmers' Agitation Brings Traffic To Halt In Haryana, Punjab
Members of the United Kisan Morcha block the railway tracks during their 'Bharat Bandh' against central government's three farm reform laws, at Sonipat railway station | PTI

Trending

Bharat Bandh: 18 Trains Cancelled As Farmers' Agitation Brings Traffic To Halt In Haryana, Punjab
outlookindia.com
2021-09-27T14:05:10+05:30
Harish Manav
Harish Manav

Harish Manav

More stories from Harish Manav
View All

Published: 27 Sep 2021, Updated: 27 Sep 2021 2:05 pm

Farmers' organizations protesting against the three agricultural laws of the central government on Monday observed a bandh across India. The bandh that started at 6 am will continue till 4 pm. Opposition parties including Congress, Aam Aadmi Party have supported the 10-hour-long Bharat Bandh, called by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella organisation that includes nearly 40 farmer organizations.

In view of the call for bandh by farmers' unions, the railways have cancelled 18 passenger trains in Ferozepur Division. Punjab and Haryana state highways are closed, High Courts in both states have put a stay on physical hearings and bus services have come to a standstill. Farmers are standing on railway tracks. Many trains have been stopped or cancelled. Malwa Express and Dadar Express have arrived at Kurukshetra railway station sometime back. Both the trains will stop here. Malwa Express was to go towards Vaishno Devi Katra, while Dadar Express was to proceed to Amritsar. Most markets in Punjab Mohali, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and most regions of Malwa are closed.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has expressed solidarity with farmers and urged the Centre to repeal the three 'anti-farmer' laws on Twitter. "Our farmers have been struggling for their rights for more than a year and it is high time that their voice is heard. I request the farmers to raise their voice in a peaceful manner" Singh tweeted.

Related Stories

Bharat Bandh: Farmers Block Highways To Demand Repeal Of Farm Laws Amid Heightened Security

'Bharat Bandh': Delhi Metro Station Near Tikri Border Closed Down

Bharat Bandh: Farmers Happy With 'Good Start' To Nationwide Strike Call

Haryana CM Manohar Lal spoke of democracy and said that farmers may agitate but they should do so peacefully. He added that adequate security measures had been taken across the state. 

BKU leader Gurnam Singh Charuni said that they will not stop ambulances, fire brigades and emergency vehicles. He has requested all sections of protesters to keep their respective institutions closed,  including traders, transporters, sellers of goods or shopkeepers. National highways, state highways, and local roads will remain closed from 6 am to 4 pm for all except emergency vehicles.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

Charuni said that the police have started sending summons to the farmers against whom cases are registered. The police have started calling through the court. "We will not allow any farmer brother to be arrested. Till the time our agitation is decided, then our cases will also be decided. If this time the farmers are subjected to atrocities, they will gather around the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the farm leader said. 

Tags

Harish Manav Farmers Farmers protest National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

German Ambassador Reiterates Importance of India-Germany Ties As Powers Transition In Germany

German Ambassador Reiterates Importance of India-Germany Ties As Powers Transition In Germany

Nimaben Acharya Becomes First Woman To Be Elected Speaker Of Gujarat Assembly

In Kashmir, Each One A Kabul Expert

Goa's Ex-CM Luizinho Faleir Resigns Congress, Expected To Join TMC

Over 84.50 Crore Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Provided Across Country: Centre

Delhi Court Shootout: HC To Hear Plea On Enhanced Security Inside Court Premises

J&K: Govt Announcement To Open International Srinagar-Sharjah Flight Creates Buzz In Valley

Mayawati Attacks Yogi, Says Sugarcane Price Hike Done For ‘Selfish Motives’

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bharat Bandh Observed By Farmers Amid Tightened Security In Dehi

Bharat Bandh Observed By Farmers Amid Tightened Security In Dehi

Chennai Super Kings Tops IPL After Last-Ball Win Against KKR

Chennai Super Kings Tops IPL After Last-Ball Win Against KKR

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

More from India

'I Am Tiger, I Control Police': Biplab Deb Asks Officers To Not Worry About Contempt Of Court

'I Am Tiger, I Control Police': Biplab Deb Asks Officers To Not Worry About Contempt Of Court

PM Modi Launches National Digital Mission To Ensure Health IDs For All: Here Is How It Works

PM Modi Launches National Digital Mission To Ensure Health IDs For All: Here Is How It Works

Bharat Bandh: Farmers Happy With 'Good Start' To Nationwide Strike Call

Bharat Bandh: Farmers Happy With 'Good Start' To Nationwide Strike Call

'Bharat Bandh': Delhi Metro Station Near Tikri Border Closed Down

'Bharat Bandh': Delhi Metro Station Near Tikri Border Closed Down

Read More from Outlook

Bharat Bandh: 18 Trains Cancelled As Farmers' Agitation Brings Traffic To Halt In Haryana, Punjab

Bharat Bandh: 18 Trains Cancelled As Farmers' Agitation Brings Traffic To Halt In Haryana, Punjab

Harish Manav / Punjab and Haryana state highways are closed, High Courts in both states have put a stay on the physical hearings, bus services have come to a standstill.

PM Modi Launches National Digital Mission To Ensure Health IDs For All: Here Is How It Works

PM Modi Launches National Digital Mission To Ensure Health IDs For All: Here Is How It Works

Outlook Web Desk / The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission is being implemented in a pilot phase in six Union Territories at present, and it has been rolled out by PM Narendra Modi for entire nation today.

‘Sports NFTs Are A Movement, Not Just A Meme’

‘Sports NFTs Are A Movement, Not Just A Meme’

The sports NFT market is brand new with tremendous potential and is growing fast, says Sidarttha Bezbora.

In Kashmir, Each One A Kabul Expert

In Kashmir, Each One A Kabul Expert

Naseer Ganai / Long before the fall of Kabul on August 15 and before the news channels became keen on its unfolding, Kashmiris have been keeping eye on Afghanistan.

Advertisement