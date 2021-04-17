Audio Clip Row: Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Tapping Her Phone, Says Will Conduct CID Probe

Amid the fifth phase of West Bengal Assembly elections taking place on Saturday, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee hit out at the BJP accusing the saffron party of tapping her phone.

Her comments come a day after a purported audio clip of the West Bengal chief minister was leaked, in which she can be heard discussing plans to conduct a rally with the bodies of the victims of Cooch Behar violence.

On April 10, CISF personnel opened fire outside a polling booth in Cooch Behar district after a mob allegedly tried to attack them. The violence left four people dead.

Hitting out at the BJP over the leaked audio clip, Banerjee on Saturday alleged that her phone was being tapped and that she would order a CID probe into the issue.

This election season, this is the second time Banerjee’s purported telephonic conversation has been leaked. Earlier, a purported audio clip of the TMC chief speaking to a BJP member in Nandigram also went viral.

Addressing an election rally in Galsi on Saturday, she accused the BJP of being involved in the conspiracy as the saffron party "cannot match" the ruling Trinamool Congress' campaign on development programmes.

"They (BJP leaders) are even eavesdropping on our everyday conversation. It seems they are tapping our phone calls on cooking and other household chores.

"I will order a CID probe into the issue. I will not spare anyone involved in such snooping activities. I have already come to know who is behind this," the TMC supremo said.

Banerjee also claimed she has information that the "central forces are being involved in such acts with some agents".

"It is clear that the BJP is behind it though they claimed they have no role in it," she said.

A controversy erupted on Friday after the BJP released the purported audio clip in which Banerjee is heard telling the Trinamool Congress nominee of Sitalkuchi to hold rallies with bodies of the four persons killed in CISF firing during polling on April 10.

Claiming that such a conversation never took place, the TMC had described the audio clip as "bogus" and wondered whether the Centre was tapping a chief minister's phone.

(With PTI inputs)

