May 02, 2021
Poshan
Assembly Election 2021: How To Check Poll Results On ECI Website, App; Step-by-Step Guide Here

Assembly Election 2021 Results: Here's the step-by-step guide to check Assembly Election Results on ECI website and App.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 May 2021
Assembly Election 2021: The counting of votes to begin at 8 am today.
2021-05-02T07:52:06+05:30

The counting of votes for West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Assembly elections 2021 will begin at 8 am today. In order to get accurate updates for all 822 seats Vidhan Sabha constituencies, users can log on to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website.

The poll panel will start releasing result trends from 8 am onwards on its website and app. Besides emerging trends and the final results, the ECI website will also provide multi-dimensional analysis for the assembly seats in 4 states — West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Assam and 1 UT- Puducherry. Though the early trends would predict most of the results, the counting of votes will only be completed by evening.

Here’s the step-by-step guide to check Assembly Election Results on ECI website and App.

  • Visit ECI’s official website https://results.eci.gov.in/.
  • Click on the link that reads ‘General assembly elections 2021’ result.
  • A new window will appear.
  • Results of Assembly Elections 2021 for preferred state and Union Territory will be displayed on your screen.
  • Follow These Steps to check Election Results on EC App
  • Visit Google Play Store or Apple App Store and download the Voter Helpline app.
  • Submit your credentials for registration.
  • You can either skip this or register on the app.
  • Once done, go to the ‘results’ option on the homepage to find the results for ‘Assembly Elections 2021’.
